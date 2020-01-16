Dilijan Chamber Music Series to Present ‘Transcendence’

The critically acclaimed Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents its “Transcendence” program at Zipper Hall. The fourth concert in the Series’ 15th Anniversary Season will be held on Sunday, January 26 at 200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Choral works by Komitas, the founder of the Armenian classical music tradition (selections from the Divine Liturgy), J.S. Bach’s timeless motet Jesu Meine Freude, as well as David Haladjian’s Domine Deus will be presented by the University of California, Los Angeles’ Seraphic Fire Young Singers under the direction of James Bass, in a Dilijan Series debut. Concluding the program is Beethoven’s masterwork of chamber music, his magnificent String Quartet Op. 135, written in the last few months of his life. The distinguished performers are violist Paul Coletti (Colburn faculty), cellist Peter Stumpf (former Principal, LA Phil), and violinists Varty Manouelian (LA Philharmonic) and Movses Pogossian (Artistic Director of the Dilijan Series).

The winner of the inaugural Tigran Mansurian Music Composition Competition will be revealed at the concert. The newly established Competition’s mission is to encourage the creation of chamber music that demonstrates a tangible connection to Armenian art, culture, and/or history, and is generously underwritten by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting. In addition to a cash prize, the winning composition will receive a public performance by members of the Armenian Music Program at UCLA and a professional-level recording.

The 15th Anniversary Season of the Dilijan Series presents an exciting mix of old and new, known and unknown. Beloved masterpieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Schubert, and Haydn will be performed alongside works by Komitas, Arutiunian, Mansurian, Sharafyan, and other Armenian composers. In addition to some of Dilijan favorite returning artists such as singers Tony Arnold and Shoushik Barsoumian, pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, violist Paul Coletti, cellists Antonio Lysy, Clive Greensmith and Peter Stumpf, the Series will be welcoming several musicians in their Dilijan debut: LA Phil oboist Anne Gabriele, remarkable pianist and Artistic Director of the Yellow Barn Festival Seth Knopp, Canadian violinist/violist Scott St. John, clarinetist Yasmina Spiegelberg (Switzerland), cellist Yoshika Masuda (Japan), among others. The three Dilijan commissions of the season are works by Martin Ulikhanyan (homage to Tigran Mansurian’s film music), Dan Sedgwick, and a short film by Alik Barsoumian, which will be premiered alongside a live performance of the Prelude from Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde opera.

Established in 2005 by members of the Lark Musical Society (Vatsche Barsoumian, Founder/Director), the Dilijan Chamber Music Series is dedicated to showcasing traditional masterworks of Western classical chamber music, as well as pearls from the treasury of Armenian music. A strong believer in new music, the Series has commissioned and premiered 54 works since its inception. For more information and ticketing, please visit the website. There is ample paid parking available in the nearby garages, including Disney Hall across the street from the Colburn School. Enjoy visiting the Dilijan YouTube channel for a large selection of performances from the previous seasons.

To learn more, follow the Dilijan Chamber Music Series on Instagram and Facebook pages.