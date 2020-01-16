Armenian Cultural Night with Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario

The Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario are pleased to announce the organization’s first-ever Armenian Cultural Night. The event will be held on Sunday, January 19 at the Toyota Arena, located at 4000 Ontario Center Ontario, California 91764.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. in the Arena’s patio with a performance by DJ Mino, and continue on throughout the game – which starts at 3 p.m. – with performances by highly talents groups and individuals, including – M- Dance Studio, Barekamutiun International Dance Studio, and the AGBU Canoga Park Duet. Armenian-based organizations will also be in attendance. With each ticket purchased, each person will be receiving a special edition shirt dedicated to Armenian Cultural Night. A portion of each ticket ($3) will be donated to the Armenian American Museum.

Tickets to the Armenian Cultural Night are $30, with additional applicable fees. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the website.