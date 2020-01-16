Armenian Cultural Night with Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario

The Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario are pleased to announce the organization’s first-ever Armenian Cultural Night. The event will be held on Sunday, January 19 at the Toyota Arena, located at 4000 Ontario Center Ontario, California 91764.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. in the Arena’s patio with a performance by DJ Mino, and continue on throughout the game – which starts at 3 p.m. – with performances by highly talents groups and individuals, including – M- Dance Studio, Barekamutiun International Dance Studio, and the AGBU Canoga Park Duet. Armenian-based organizations will also be in attendance. With each ticket purchased, each person will be receiving a special edition shirt dedicated to Armenian Cultural Night. A portion of each ticket ($3) will be donated to the Armenian American Museum.
Tickets to the Armenian Cultural Night are $30, with additional applicable fees. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the website.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.