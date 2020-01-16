ARS Issues Emergency Appeal for Lebanese-Armenian Community

The economic crisis and the political instability in Lebanon have taken an evident toll on the Lebanese-Armenian community.

The Armenian Relief Society’s Central Executive Board has closely monitored the circumstances and, in November of 2019, already sent $5,000 in order to help the Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon to ensure the provided services remain uninterrupted.

However, the situation has gotten progressively worse, and the number of Armenians asking for support from the Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon has exponentially increased. Therefore, the Central Executive Board during its first Plenary Meeting (January 3 to 7) sent an addition $10,000 and decided to initiate a campaign to collect donations as part of an Emergency Appeal for Lebanon.

Through this project, entities and donors can sponsor the following programs, projects:

The Hot Meal Program is distributed to 150 community members in need. Although this program has been operating for many years (offered twice a week), under these financial circumstances, the entity had to reduce it to only one day per week. The Central Executive Board has deemed this service a priority and it has reinstated the Hot Meal Program to twice a week. With funding, the entity will continue to serve meals twice a week. Donation: $500/per day for 150 people ($1,000 for both days per week).

The Care Support project offers imminent aid such as medication, one-month worth of groceries, and other basic needs will be provided to individuals (who already rely on the entity for their medication and nutrition) in order to help with the well-being of all community members. Donation: $250.

The Hope Package provides families in need with a box of groceries with a supply of food that can last them a month. Donation: $150.

As usual, any donation, regardless of how large it may be, can greatly contribute to the cause. General donations will be distributed by the Central Executive Board and the Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon, wherever it is most needed.

It is our responsibility to support the Armenian community of Lebanon which has been a pillar in our diaspora with its schools, cultural centers, and organizations, and has continued to participate in homeland and diaspora initiatives.

We call on the community to join our efforts for this emergency appeal and help us extend our healing hands to our compatriots to help bring a smile to the children, teenagers, and the elderly.

Donations can be made to your local ARS entity or on our website.