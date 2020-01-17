ARS Now Accepting Undergraduate, Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Applications

The Armenian Relief Society Eastern USA Board of Directors are pleased to announce that the organization’s annual Undergraduate and Lazarian Graduate Scholarships Application Process for 2020 is now open. The application deadline is April 1.

Scholarships are awarded based on a combination of financial need, merit, and involvement in the Armenian community. All three areas should be addressed in the application. Each application is only valid for one year, but students who have received a scholarship may apply for a second one. Applications are not automatically renewed and an individual may only be granted a maximum of two scholarships.

Requirements for eligibility require the applicant be of Armenian descent and must have already completed at least one college semester at an accredited institution in the United States. The application form must be accompanied by financial aid information, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation.

For complete details, please visit the “About” tab, and the “Scholarship” section of the website.

For further questions please email the Regional Office arseastus@gmail.com