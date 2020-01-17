AMAA Celebrates Christmas with Over 11,000 Children in Armenia, Artsakh

Scenes from the AMAA's Christmas and New Year's celebrations with children in Armenia and Artsakh

The Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Center on Baghramyan Street in Yerevan was crowded with children and their parents who gathered for special New Year’s and Christmas programs. The programs were held on January 14 and 15, and took place four times each day. They included visits from Santa Claus, cheerful songs, dances, Christmas presents, as well as a Christmas message, which was conveyed from the stage: Share God’s Love with One Another and Give Unselfish Joy to Others.

Through this year’s Christmas play “Three Baskets,” presented by AMAA-Armenia’s “Hayasa” theatrical group, the young actors successfully brought Divine Love to the audience. In the play, written by Director/Screenwriter Nune Abrahamyan, schoolchildren relayed their cherished dreams on Christmas Eve and emphasized that even material dreams can come true if there is a desire and willingness to help others with endless compassion. At the conclusion of the play, the children hugged one another and the most important Christmas message echoed: “Because I came that they might have life and have more.” (John 10:10)

Before each presentation, the Evangelical Church of Armenia’s Christian Education Director Rev. Avetik Khachatryan and AMAA Armenia Representative Harout Nercessian greeted the audience and welcomed them to the program.

AMAA Armenia and the Evangelical Church of Armenia jointly organized these festive Christmas and New Year’s events in 45 towns and villages in Armenia and Artsakh. Over 11,000 children received not only Christmas Joy Packages and visits from Santa, but heard about God’s Divine Love and giving unselfish joy to others.

Thank you to all who supported the children in Armenia and Artsakh by donating to the Christmas Joy Program.