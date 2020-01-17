City Council Hopefuls Face Off at Capacity ANCA Glendale Candidate Forum

GLENDALE—Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter on Wednesday held its Community Candidate Forum–a moderated public town hall where all eight Glendale City Council candidates participated. With over 200 residents of Glendale in attendance, each candidate provided their insight on issues that residents are concerned about.

Participants included incumbents Paula Devine and Vartan Gharpetian as well as candidates Greg Astorian, Dan Brotman, Ardy Kassakhian and Leonard Manoukian. Candidates Susan Wolfson and William Keshishyan were also invited to participate, although they did not take part in the ANCA Glendale endorsement interview process.

Each candidate was able to introduce themselves and showcase their campaign’s key objectives. All participants had an opportunity to present their views on pressing issues from affordable housing, homelessness crisis, mixed-use developments, traffic, inclusiveness in our diverse city, and much more. Audience members were also welcomed to submit questions to candidates.

“Feedback from the community is extremely vital for ANCA Glendale because we want to ensure that our endorsed candidates are candidates that will be most responsive to the city’s residents,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian. “We were able to gain insight on which candidates will be truly committed to improving the lives of every Glendale resident.”

“This forum allowed me to have more clarity about all eight Glendale City Council candidates,” said Suzie Burushyan, an attendee. “It was truly useful because it will help me make informative choices on the ballot on Election Day.”

The forum was organized as the last stage of ANCA Glendale’s endorsement consideration process. The initial stages included an extensive questionnaire where interested candidates submitted detailed responses regarding issues that our community cares about. It also involved an in-person session, where each interested candidate met with the ANCA Glendale Board to discuss their campaign more comprehensively. The organization is currently working to release endorsements for the open seats in Glendale City Council in the coming days.

View the entire event. www.facebook.com/watch/?v=586949875185172

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.