Senator Portantino Backs Nayiri Nahabedian for GUSD

GLENDALE—State Senator Anthony Portantino announced today his endorsement of Nayiri Nahabedian to the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education Area E.

“Nayiri has served the Glendale school district and its students extremely well during her time on the board,” said Senator Portantino. “I’m pleased to be endorsing and supporting her re-election,” he added.

“I am honored to have received the endorsement from Senator Anthony Portantino,” stated Nahabedian. “We share a strong connection, both being advocates of public education, mental health, equity, and the most vulnerable. I look forward to continuing our important work together.”

Nahabedian has been a fierce advocate for the implementation and improvement of mental health options in Glendale Unified schools. A former children’s social worker herself, Nahabedian was instrumental in the social work internship program that the GUSD schools currently use. When Nayiri was first elected, the district had no social workers. After her initiative, the district now has 30 social work interns who attend to the well-being of GUSD students.

Like State Senator Portantino, quality public education has been the utmost priority for Nahabedian. Throughout her tenure, she has fought to keep class sizes small, implement rigorous curricula, and has helped make Glendale schools safe.

Senator Portantino’s endorsement follows Nahabedian’s recent endorsements from the Glendale Teachers Association, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale chapter, and the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.