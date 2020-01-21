AMAA-Armenia Obtains Belarus Tractor for Navur Cooperative

The Belarus tractor was donated to the "Navur Community Agricultural Consumers Cooperative" by the AMAA-Armenia The village's new Belarus Tractor

PARAMUS, New Jersey—As part of the “One Village” Consortium, the Armenian Missionary Association of America-Armenia was instrumental in obtaining a Belarus tractor for the Navur Village (Tavush Region) near the Azeri border in December 2019. The tractor, donated by the Director of North Hills Arshavir Gevorgyan and benefactors George and Khachik Titizian of Los Angeles, CA was a much-needed item for the community.

Mher Nikoyan, Director of the Cooperative, expressed his sincere gratitude to the AMAA and the North Hills, as well as to George and Khachik Titizian for this generous donation which will significantly help the Navur Community.

Established in 2014, the non-profit “Navur Community Agricultural Consumers Cooperative,” which is governed by its members, provides low cost agricultural services to the community.

AMAA-Armenia is one of eleven organizations forming the Consortium: The Armenian Missionary Association of America-Armenia, “Shen: Charity NGO, Children of Armenia Fund, Development Principles NGO, Fund for Armenian Relief, World Vision Armenia, Teach For Armenia (TA), World Council of Churches Armenia Round Table Foundation, Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Caritas Benevolent NGO, and “Diaconia” Charitable Fund.