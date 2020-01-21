Edward Hosharian Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Edward Hosharian Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the Foundation’s 2020 Music Scholarship. This $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student of Armenian descent who is majoring in Music at an accredited 4-year college or university in the United States.

In addition to the above criteria, in order to qualify, applicants must be at the level of Sophomore or above and majoring in music performance or composition. Application packets must include current official transcripts, two letters of recommendation from the applicants’ instructors or advisors, and proof of financial need. The $5,000 payment will be made directly to the school in the name of the scholarship recipient.

All qualified students are encouraged to apply by downloading the scholarship application. Completed application packets are due by March 2, either by e-mail to info@edwardhosharian.org, or by mail (postmarked no later than 3/2/2020) addressed to EHF, P.O. Box 2577, Montebello, CA 90640.

The Edward Hosharian Foundation was established in honor of composer/conductor Edward’s memory, to preserve, promote, and enhance Armenian classical and ethnic music by awarding scholarships to assist deserving college-level music students of Armenian descent in pursuit of their educational goals.