ANCA Glendale Announces City Council Endorsements for March Elections

GLENDALE—Following a comprehensive review process, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter has announced its endorsements for the Glendale City Council for the upcoming municipal elections, endorsing incumbents Vartan Gharpetian and Paula Devine, as well as candidates Ardashes Kassakhian and Leonard Manoukian.

“We believe that Vartan, Paula, Ardy, and Leonard all have proven track records of service and commitment to our core values. Although there are only three open seats, we are confident that Glendale voters will choose the best combination to serve on the upcoming City Council,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian.

ANCA Glendale announced the endorsement of incumbents Vartan Gharpetian and Paula Devine, noting that both have upheld their commitment to bringing positive change to the quality of life in Glendale demonstrating a record of results that is much needed in the city’s leadership.

“Throughout their time in office we have worked closely with both Councilmembers when addressing the needs of the residents of Glendale,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian. “These collaborative efforts have demonstrated their readiness to meet the concerns of our community members.”

ANCA Glendale is also proud to endorse Ardy Kassakhian and Leonard Manoukian for Glendale City Council highlighting their experience of community service and civic involvement.

As Glendale’s elected City Clerk, Kassakhian has the insight and knowledge to become a highly-effective Council member. He plans to build more affordable housing for low-income families and seniors, supports stronger economic development, and advocates for Glendale to be a leader in addressing climate change.

“City Clerk Kassakhian is a long-time friend of ANCA Glendale and has shown that he is always ready to stand with the residents of our Jewel City,” said Petrosian.

Candidate Leonard Manoukian has been a notable community activist in Glendale. He served on the Glendale City Planning Commission for 11 years, where he has represented residents’ needs through every planning initiative. He believes in increasing resources for public safety, increasing green space, and fostering inclusivity in our diverse city through increased civic representation.

“ANCA Glendale sees Manoukian as a distinguished member of our community who is prioritizing the interests of all Glendale residents,” said Petrosian. “He shares our goals in helping all residents to thrive in our blooming city.”

The endorsed candidates have all worked closely with ANCA Glendale throughout the years on issues concerning the Armenian American community and improving the quality of life and social welfare of all Glendale residents. Although the organization will not be endorsing candidates Dan Brotman and Greg Astorian, ANCA Glendale is excited to advance the relationship with them with the hopes of future collaboration.

“It was a pleasure spending hours with each of the candidates. The difficulty of this decision is a testament to the strengths of all the candidates. Now we turn our attention to the most important work, getting out the vote!” concluded Petrosian.

ANCA Glendale’s endorsement process included an in-depth questionnaire, in-person interview, and participation in a community candidate forum. Through this process, the organization familiarized itself with each candidate’s platform and vision for the future of Glendale.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.