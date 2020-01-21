Local 2nd Graders Raise Money for Operation Smile

Elizabeth Yacoubian and Chloe Ohanian are two 2nd graders at St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School who, for the second year in a row, have combined their January birthday celebrations to benefit a very special cause. Instead of asking for presents from their friends and family, they have requested that a donation be made to Operation Smile, a nonprofit medical service organization that provides life-changing surgeries for children suffering from cleft lip and cleft palate.

Chloe was born with a cleft lip and palate. Through multiple surgeries and therapy, she has made extraordinary improvements. A number of children around the world are born with this condition every year and have no access to medical services. Chloe has teamed up with Elizabeth to show their classmates and community the importance of giving back to bigger causes. With the celebration of their last two birthdays, both Chloe and Elizabeth have raised over $4,000 which will go towards 16 surgeries to help the children suffering from cleft lip and palate.