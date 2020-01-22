Consul General Meets with Glendale Police Officers

GLENDALE—Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with high-ranking representatives of the Glendale Police Department, led by Police Chief Carl Povilaitis.

During the January 16 meeting, Ambassador Baibourtian discussed the upcoming events planned by the Consulate General, including the Armenian festival project, which is set to take place in May in Glendale, as well as initiatives aimed at improving inter-community bonding. It was agreed during the meeting to organize a lecture-presentation for the Glendale Police Department on Armenian culture, its history, Armenia as a country, highlighting significant contributions of the Armenian-American community in the United States. Ambassador Baibourtian expressed his appreciation for the work of the Glendale Police in maintaining high standard of safety and security in the city.

In their turn, Chief Povilaitis and Captain Tim Feeley expressed their readiness to work closely with the Consulate General of Armenia. The Consulate’s General Counselors Edgar Grigoryan and Varazdat Pahlavuni participated in the meeting.