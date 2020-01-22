Archdiocese of L.A. Holds Annual Mass Dedicated to the Unborn

Scenes from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' annual mass dedicated to the unborn, held on Jan.18

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles celebrated its annual mass dedicated to lives lost to abortion in the County of Los Angeles. The mass was celebrated on Saturday, January 18 by Most Reverend Jose Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, at the Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels.

Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan attended on behalf of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian. He was accompanied by Rev. Movses Shannakian.

The service concluded with the moving Ceremony of Light, during which members of the assembly brought forth candles, each representing a life no longer with us.