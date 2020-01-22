Archdiocese of L.A. Holds Annual Mass Dedicated to the Unborn

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles celebrated its annual mass dedicated to lives lost to abortion in the County of Los Angeles. The mass was celebrated on Saturday, January 18 by Most Reverend Jose Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, at the Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels.
Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan attended on behalf of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian. He was accompanied by Rev. Movses Shannakian.
The service concluded with the moving Ceremony of Light, during which members of the assembly brought forth candles, each representing a life no longer with us.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.