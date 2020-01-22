Memorial Evening Dedicated to Jacques Hagopian to be Held in Pasadena

A memorial evening dedicated to poet, educator, and scholar Jacques Hagopian will take place in Pasadena under the auspices of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and organized by an ad hoc committee.

The program will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m. at Pasadena’s St. Sarkis Church, located at 58 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107.

The evening will include a keynote speech by Kevork Bedikian and remarks by Rev. Serop Megerditchian, Mike Youssefian, and Sarkis Mahserejian.

The cultural program will feature performances by students of Vahan and Anoush Chamlian and Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian Schools, as well as by the St. Sarkis Church choir.

The community is encouraged to attend and collectively honor the memory of an exemplary servant of our Lord, nation, and heritage.