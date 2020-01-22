Former Supervisor Antonovich Endorses Ardy Kassakhian For City Council

Former LA County Supervisor says Kassakhian brings nonpartisan, common sense solutions to Glendale

GLENDALE – Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich announced his official endorsement of Ardy Kassakhian for Glendale City Council in the upcoming March 3rd Election. Former Supervisor Antonovich served Los Angeles County for 36 years as the Supervisor for the sprawling 5th District, having served from 1980 – 2016. Now retired, he continues his civic engagement and has earned the moniker “mayor of Los Angeles County” for his years of service to this community. Antonovich also served as a state assembly member from the Glendale area from 1972 – 1978.

“I have known Ardy Kassakhian for over two decades and know him to be a person of integrity, with a passion for serving the people of Glendale,” said Supervisor Antonovich. “Ardy understands that common sense solutions aren’t partisan and good governance doesn’t have to be political. He will make public safety a priority and work to fight traffic congestion in Glendale. That’s why I support Ardy Kassakhian for Glendale City Council.”

“I am honored to have the support and endorsement of Supervisor Antonovich in my campaign for Glendale City Council,” said Ardy Kassakhian. “He has been a champion for our community and is a true public servant. Even after his retirement, he continues to devote his time and his energy to serving our community.”

This endorsement comes on the heels of a growing coalition of elected officials, community leaders, activists, labor unions, community organizations, and clubs, that have all put their trust in Kassakhian to lead Glendale as one of its newest City Councilmembers. It also shows the bipartisan nature of Ardy’s campaign.

Kassakhian grew up and attended public schools in Glendale. He was first elected Glendale City Clerk in 2005. As Clerk, he has reduced government waste by introducing environmentally sound practices, made election information easier to access and worked to increase voter participation. Ardy graduated from UCLA and the Executive Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He lives with his wife Courtney and their young son in Glendale.