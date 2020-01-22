Vartine Ohanian Becomes Lebanon’s Youth and Sports Minister

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab formed his government of 20-ministers on Wednesday following month-long negotiations, appointing Armenian Vartine Ohanian as youth and sports minister.

Ohanian become the first female Armenian to hold a cabinet position in Lebanon’s history.

A social worker by profession, Ohanian is the director of Zvartnots Educational Center. Her candidacy was proposed by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Diab also appointed Zeina Akar as the Lebanon’s defense minister, becoming the first woman to hold the key role.