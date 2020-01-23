Armenian Ecclesiastical Brotherhood Members Pay Annual Visit to Prelacy

Members of the Armenian Ecclesiastical Brotherhood paid their annual New Year visit to the Prelacy on Jan. 22 Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian with members of the Armenian Ecclesiastical Brotherhood

Representatives of the Armenian Ecclesiastical Brotherhood, headed by Chairman Avo Kabakchuzyan, paid their annual New Year visit to Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian. Archpriest Nareg Pehlivanian also took part in the visit, which took place on Wednesday, January 22.

The visit began with an exchange of New Year well wishes. The guests expressed gratitude to the Prelate for his and clergy members regular visits throughout the year, as well as for their support and encouragement of the Brotherhood’s endeavors. They also extended an invitation to Prelate Mardirossian for his traditional visit to the Brotherhood center during the upcoming Great Lent, where he will deliver his message.

The Prelate commended the members’ faithful service to God and to our Church and wished them success in their forthcoming endeavors.