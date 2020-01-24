Prince Charles Visits Bethlehem’s Armenian Church

BETHLEHEM—Charles, Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Church of Nativity, an Armenian church located in the West Bank of Bethlehem, Jerusalem. The visit, which took place on Friday, January 24, was reported by Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasaryan through a social media post.

Prince Charles was greeted by Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Sevan Gharibian, who expressed gratitude to the Prince for his visit. Archbishop Gharibian then gifted Prince Charles with an Armenian ceramic, hand-made plate and, later, gave the Prince a brief overview of the history of Armenians in Jerusalem.

Patriarch Baghdasaryan wrote in a Facebook post, “His Eminence also remembered the famous sentence uttered by Hitler, ‘Who after all remembers the Armenian Genocide?,’ expressed hope for justice for the Armenian people.”