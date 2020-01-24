President Sarkissian Participates in 5th World Holocaust Forum

JERUSALEM—President Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday. The Forum, titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,” was held on January 23 at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center – Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

In attendance were Heads of State from North American, Australian, and Europe, from countries including: Armenia, Russia, Italy, Finland, Germany, Portugal, Hungary, Slovakia, Iceland, and Sweden. Overall, more than 40 high-level delegations attended.

The Forum opened with welcoming remarks made by President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, who recognized and thanked the participating countries for their contribution and unity. He emphasized that we must never forget, and always remember, the victims of the Holocaust and the heinous crimes committed against them.

Following President Rivlin’s reflections, remarks were made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Vice President Mike Pence, as well as other Heads of State who were in attendance.

While at the Forum, President Sarkissian briefly met with various Heads of State, including President Macron, Vice President Pence, and Charles, Prince of Wales. He also met with the Presidents of Germany, Italy, Portugal, and others.

At the closing of the Forum, attendees paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, and Heads of State laid wreaths at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial sculpture, which was sculpted by Nathan Rapoport – a Jewish artist who escaped the Nazi occupation of Poland in 1939.