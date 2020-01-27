Dr. Gagik Melikyan Named AAAS Fellow

California State University, Northridge chemistry professor Gagik Melikyan has been elected as an American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellow – a recognition given to AAAS members who contribute to the advancement of science and technology.

The AAAS is honoring Melikyan for distinguished contributions to the field of organic and organometallic chemistry, particularly for transition metal-mediated radical reactions. He will receive his certificate and rosette on February 15 in Seattle.

“I’m very satisfied with this; it means the hard work just pays off,” said Melikyan. “The fact that three of the most esteemed members of the scientific community nominated me for this honor is truly humbling and is a great recognition by itself.”

To be ranked as a fellow, an AAAS member must be nominated by previously elected fellows and go through a six-month selection process.

Forty-two AAAS Fellows were elected by the AAAS chemistry division. Eight of them are university professors from California; among them, seven are from University of California campuses, with only Melikyan representing the CSU system.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time someone from the CSUN Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry was elected as a fellow of the AAAS,” remarked Melikyan. “So this is not only important to me personally as a professional and as a scientist, but it also as elevates the profile of the department and no doubt the profile of the college.”

Melikyan is the author of “Guilty Until Proven Innocent: Antioxidants, Food, Supplements, and Cosmetics,” — an award-winning book that explains the harmful chemicals in foods, beverages and cosmetics products. He has received six awards, including the Outstanding Faculty award, the Jerome Richfield Scholar award – the highest distinctions given by CSUN recognizing excellence in faculty research – and the Kennedy Center Stephen Sondheim Inspirational Teacher award.

The AAAS is a member-focused organization that began in 1848 seeking to advance science, engineering and innovation throughout the world. Membership is open to those who share the belief that science, technology, engineering and mathematics can help solve challenges of the world.