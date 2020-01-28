George David Kieffer Releases Solo Piano Ode

George David Kieffer, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, author, civic leader, and composer, is pleased to announce the release of his solo piano ode to French-Armenian composer Michel Legrand, titled “Au Revoir, Michel.”

“Michel LeGrand made me want to write music – beautiful movie themes like from ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,’ ‘The Thomas Crown Affair,’ and ‘The Summer of ’42.’ This solo piano ‘goodbye’ is in honor of the great French composer, who died one year ago today,” remarked Kieffer.

Kieffer’s Memorial Day composition, “Arlington,” debuted with the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra in 2014. He added lyrics to Arlington in 2015, and it was released in connection with Memorial Day that same year, with vocals by the world famous Los Angeles Master Chorale. His “Fanfare for the Special Olympics” was selected as the fanfare for the 2015 Los Angeles Special Olympics, and his piece “The Special Now” played with the Running of the Flags during the Opening Ceremony. In May 2016, four of his piano compositions were performed by pianist Angela Cholakyan at the Arts and Culture Center in Suzhou, China. His music has also been featured in movies and television, including “Pink Panther 2,” “Billy: the Early Years,” “Rebound,” and “The L Word.”

Still, while Kieffer has quietly composed songs and compositions his whole life, he has only now begun to bring forth his music in a more public way. His first love being solo piano has inspired the release of his debut piano album, “Encounters with the Moon” (2019). It was quickly followed by the release of an alternate version of the album’s single, “A Winter Song,” with sax accompaniment.

As a practicing lawyer, Kieffer was named by the Los Angeles Daily Journal and San Francisco Daily Journal as one of the “Top 100” lawyers in California in 2010 and Los Angeles Lawyer of the Year in 2019 for Administrative and Regulatory Law by Best Lawyers. He is a principal co-author of the Los Angeles City Charter and has received numerous public service awards for his civic work. Kieffer continues to serve on the Board of Regents of the University of California, having served two years as board Chair. He is also the author of the “Strategy of Meetings,” published by Simon & Schuster.

Kieffer recorded a series of orchestral pieces in October of 2019 with the City of Prague Symphony Orchestra, expected to be released sometime in 2020.

“Au Revoir, Michel” is now available for purchase ($0.99) on Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, Google Play, Amazon Music, and Apple Music/iTunes.