Kansas National Guard Members to attend Armenian Army Day Events

A delegation led by Kansas National Guard’s Adjutant-General, Major-General Lee Tafanelli will take part in events marking Armenian Armed Forces Day on Tuesday.

The delegation met with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who informed his guests over the years Armenia has established a strong partnering dialogue with the United States and is ready to continue making efforts to further strengthen and enrich the relations between the two nations.

The officials exchanged views on the Armenian-American strategic dialogue, highlighting the importance of implementation of agreements reached recently.

In 2003, Kansas and the Republic of Armenia were linked under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership program. The Kansas National Guard works closely with the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Rescue Service and other governmental offices and agencies. Throughout the years there have been several exchange programs where Armenian soldiers have traveled to Kansas and trained with the National Guard.

As a key component of the bilateral agenda the sides outlined the development and expansion of decentralized cooperation. Both expressed readiness to take joint actions at traditional directions, such as peacekeeping, military medicine, etc. In this context the foreign minister highly valued the US contribution to the strengthening of Armenia’s peacekeeping capacities.

The minister also briefed the guests on the ongoing reforms of the Armenian government, highlighting the constant cooperation with the US partners in this process.