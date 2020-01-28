Tory Burch Foundation Fundraiser to Benefit HealWithin International

GLENDALE— Tory Burch Foundation has selected HealWithin International as its first-ever partnership with a nonprofit organization for a charity cause. The fundraiser will be held on February 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tory Burch store in Glendale, located at 790 Americana Way (Space E 21), Glendale, CA 91210.

Shoppers will be offered 10 percent off purchases, and Tory Burch will donate 10 percent of their tracked sales to HWI. Light refreshments and champagne will be served during the fundraising event, which is open to the public.

HWI provides support, mentorship, products, therapy, and education to motherless children and youth through integrative and holistic methods. HWI offers guidance from trained professionals to enhance the mind, body, and spirit.

“We are beyond thrilled and overjoyed for having an internationally renowned brand, Tory Burch, for selecting HWI to hold their first-ever nonprofit fundraiser. Tory Burch Foundation’s mission of Empowering Women is parallel with HWI’s mission and commitment to Opening Hearts, Expanding Minds, and Transforming Lives,” stated Liza Boubari, Board of Directors Chair of HealWithin International.