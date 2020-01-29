ANCA Expands Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program with New Spring Session

Spring 2020 Application Deadline: February 20th for Unique Policy, Politics, and Media Washington, D.C. Job Placement Program

WASHINGTON—Following the successful placements of Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program fellows at the White House, Congressional offices, and top Washington, D.C. consulting firms, the Armenian National Committee of America will be expanding its hallmark career advancement program with a new Spring 2020 session.

Applications for the new Spring 2020 session must be submitted by February 20. The Spring Session will run from March 30th through June 12th, after which the ANCA will be hosting its ANCA Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship class.

“We are so proud of the achievements of our Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program alumni, who, since 2003, have been exploring and advancing their careers and policy, politics, media, and Washington, D.C.’s corporate world – increasing the Armenian American community’s voice in the nation’s capital,” said ANCA Programs Director Sipan Ohannesian, an alumnus who took a hiatus from a career in the Defense field to help grow the program. “The ANCA has helped over 200 Armenian Americans begin and expand their careers in the nation’s capital and this Spring Session will help build both program capacity and the services offered.”

Launched in 2003 with a founding grant by the Cafesjian Family Foundation, the ANCA CGP has emerged as the pre-eminent Armenian American career development program in the nation’s capital. Gateway Program fellows are offered three months of free housing at the ANCA’s Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, D.C., in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, just blocks from the ANCA offices. Ohannesian and the Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee coordinate a series of career placement workshops on a range of issues including resume and cover letter preparation, effective interview strategies, and networking. The CGPAC also connects fellows with mentors most closely aligned with their career goals for one-on-one advice and encouragement.

For university students interested in a quarter/semester in Washington, D.C., the ANCA CGP can assist with internship guidance and placements both at the ANCA headquarters and other public policy and government institutions. Students are offered up to three months of free housing at The Aramian House depending on space availability and along with assistance to ensure they meet their university program obligations.

Additional information about the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program is available online, by emailing gateway@anca.org, or by calling 202.775.1918.

The ANCA CGP is named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader who lost his life in a tragic car accident and whose eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, have played a vital role in the expansion of the program. Substantial support has also been provided by longtime ANCA benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian and the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts (AAVO).

The purchase of The Aramian House was made possible through a generous donation by the family of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island. The Aramian family – led by sisters Sue, the late Margo, and the late Martha – have long been among the most generous benefactors of ANCA programs as well as of charitable projects in the Armenian homeland and the Diaspora.