ANCA Burbank Hosts Annual Armenian Christmas Reception with City Officials

Scenes from the ANCA Burbank Chapter's Annual Armenian Christmas Reception

BURBANK—The Armenian National Committee of America – Burbank Chapter celebrated its Annual Armenian Christmas Reception on January 13. The reception was attended by local and neighboring city officials, local organizations, and supporters of the ANCA Burbank Chapter.

The Annual Armenian Christmas Reception has become one of the staple events in the City where attendees look forward to gather among friends and supporters to share & celebrate their achievements and enjoy the food and drinks.

The reception started with opening remarks by Chairman of ANCA Burbank Sarkis Simonian, followed by blessing of the food by Fr. Khajag Shahbazyan from St. Leon Armenian Cathedral and Fr. Artak Demerjian from St. Mary’s Apostolic Church. The event featured Christmas music and a slideshow presenting a number of activities that the sister organizations sharing the ACF Beshir Mardirossian Burbank Youth Center have been involved in.

Among the attendees were representatives from California State Senator Anthony Portantino and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman’s offices, Burbank Mayor Sharon Springer, Burbank Vice-Mayor Bob Frutos, Burbank Council Members Jess Talamantes and Emily Gable-Luddy, Burbank City Clerk Zizette Mullins and various Burbank City officials, Burbank Unified School District President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, BUSD Vice-President Steven Frinter, BUSD Superintendent Matt Hill and multiple BUSD Assistant Superintendents, Police Chief Scott LaChasse, Police Captain Denis Cremins, President of Burbank Teachers Association Diana Abasta, President of Burbank Human Relations Council George Saikali, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Foundation President Nat Rubinfeld and Board members, Chairperson of Burbank Homentmen Sipan Chapter Saro Ghazarian, Secretary of Homenetmen Sipan Chapter Nona Dokholian and Board members, Vice-Chairwoman Armenian Relief Society Burbank Chapter Vicky Marashlian, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Burbank Chairman Zareh Adjemian and Board members, Armenian Youth Federation Burbank Chapter representatives, and many others.

The reception was also attended by neighboring City officials and sister organizations such as, L.A. City Council member Paul Krekorian, Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian, Crescenta Valley Council President Harry Leon, GUSD Board Member Nayiri Nahabedian, Chairwoman of ANCA Western Region Nora Hovsepian and Board members, Chairwoman of ANCA Glendale Lucy Petrosian and Board members, Chairwoman of ANCA Crescenta Valley Alice Chalian and Board members, and candidate for LA County Democratic Central Committee Elen Astaryan.

ANCA–Burbank advances the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the area’s Armenian community and promotes its increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.