Ardy Kassakhian Picks Up Key Environmental Endorsements

Environmental and Conservation groups support Ardy Kassakhian for Glendale City Council

GLENDALE—Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian earned the key endorsements of the Sierra Club Angeles chapter and Glendale Environmental Coalition in his bid for Glendale City Council. Glendale has recently been the focus of many environmental groups who were formed and responded to the City’s proposed plans to repower the Grayson Powerplant. The City rolled back plans for their gas-powered proposal after numerous residents and activists, including members of the GEC and the Sierra Club, voiced their concerns.

“The Sierra Club is glad to endorse Ardy Kassakhian for Glendale City Council in appreciation of his demonstrated commitment to protecting the environment,” Carol Henning, Los Angeles County Political Committee Member of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter, said in a statement. “He has done a fine job as Glendale’s City Clerk, and, as a city councilmember, he will continue to be a strong advocate for environmental justice. We commend Mr. Kassakhian’s vision of a cleaner and greener Glendale as well as his plan to make the city a leader in sustainability.”

“I am honored to have the support and endorsement of the Sierra Club and Glendale Environmental Coalition in my campaign for Glendale City Council,” said Ardy Kassakhian. “As the son of an environmental chemist and someone who has been a member of the Sierra Club for most of my adult life, I will work hard to be a voice for sustainability, environmentally conscious practices, and policies that will restore and protect our ecosystem.”

Kassakhian said his platform specifically addresses how Glendale can and should invest in environmental protection efforts and make Glendale a leader in sustainability with the adoption of clean energy strategy.

The Sierra Club announcement was followed by Kassakhian’s endorsement by the Glendale Environmental Coalition, a grassroots organization advocating for sound environmental and climate policy in Glendale.

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.5 million members and supporters.

Ardy Kassakhian grew up and attended public schools in Glendale. He was first elected Glendale City Clerk in 2005. As Clerk, he has reduced government waste by introducing environmentally sound practices, made election information easier to access and worked to increase voter participation. Ardy graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles and the Executive Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He lives with his wife Courtney and their young son in Glendale.

Ardy Kassakhian is running for Glendale City Council. The election will be held on March 3. To learn more about Ardy Kassakhian, visit his website.