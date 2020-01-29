Ambassador Baibourtian Meets with Burbank Mayor

LOS ANGELES— Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian had a meeting with Burbank Mayor Sharon A. Springer in Southern California on Monday.

Ambassador Baibourtian presented the broad range of activities and efforts of the Armenian Consulate General, as well as various programs to be implemented during the course of the year. Baibourtian and Mayor Sharon Springer discussed ideas and plans for prospective cooperation between the Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles and the City of Burbank, focusing on economic and cultural spheres. Upon the request of the Mayor, Baibourtian outlined factors relating to the cultural, economic, educational, and scientific life in Armenia, as well as that of the Armenian community in the West Coast of the United States. Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni from the Consulate General also attended the meeting.

The population of the City of Burbank is 105,000, with a sizable Armenian community. Burbank is known as the “Media Capital of the World.” Numerous media and entertainment companies are headquartered or have production facilities in Burbank, including Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, The Burbank Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, and Insomniac Games.