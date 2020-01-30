Armenia ARF Leader Meets with Consul General, Primate

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who is in Los Angeles on a working visit, on Wednesday met separately with Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian and Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian.

Ambassador Baibourtian welcomed Saghatelyan, who was accompanied by ARF Western U.S. Central Committee chairman Avedik Izmirlian, at the Consulate General of Armenia in Glendale. The discussion centered on the current situation in Armenia, with Saghatelyan briefing Baibourtian on the party’s activities and course of action there.

Saghatelyan said that while the ARF is an opposition party in Armenia, its mission is to work on the strengthening of the Armenian state and will spare no effort to advance Armenia and Artsakh.

The discussion also focused on advancing Diaspora-Armenia relations and the role the ARF in the Western United States can play in strengthening those ties.

Saghatelyan and Izmirlian visited the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church where they were welcomed by the Archbishop Derderian, who spoke about the important role the church plays in Armenia’s national reality.

Saghatelyan told the Primate that the Armenian Church is an inseparable part of life in Armenia and is one of the anchors of the national identity. The two also spoke about the importance of elevating the role of the church as a national institution, through which the Armenian culture and heritage is preserved.