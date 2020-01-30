Mnatsakanyan, Mammadyarov End ‘Intensive’ Two-Day Talks

Beginning on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, met in Geneva for what was dubbed as “intensive” talks to find a settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict mediated by the co-chairmen of the OSCE Minks Group.

At the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday, the two foreign ministers and the co-chairs issued the following statement:

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met separately and jointly with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Geneva on 28-30 January. They were joined in their meetings by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Over three days of intensive discussions, the Co-Chairs and the Ministers discussed the following agenda items: implementation of agreements and proposals discussed in 2019 and possible next steps to prepare the populations for peace; principles and elements forming the basis of a future settlement; and timing and agenda for advancing the settlement process.

The Co-Chairs reiterated their full commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict and the principle of confidentiality in the settlement process, as well as the need for creativity and a spirit of compromise to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

The Ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under Co-Chair auspices.

Anna Naghdalyan, the spokesperson of Armenia’s foreign ministry said that a wide range of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the conflict were discussed, with the sides specifically addressing the implementation of agreements that were put forth during similar meetings last.

The sides focused on possible steps aimed at preparing the respective societies for peace based on the principles and elements for the future resolution, explained Naghdalyan, adding that Mnatsakanyan stressed the need for Artsakh’s participation in the peace talks.

Ahead of the summit, the two foreign ministers met separately with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.