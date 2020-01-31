Commissioner Jack Darakjian Visits Western Prelate

From left: Commissioner Jack Darakjian, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Glendale City Clerk Ardashes Kassakhian A scene from Commissioner Darakjian's visit with Prelate Mardirossian and Kassakhian

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian welcomed the visit of Jack Darakjian, Commissioner of the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities and Executive Director of Modern Support Services. He was joined by Glendale City Clerk Ardashes Kassakhian. The visit took place on Thursday, January 30.

In light of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I’s “Year of Armenian with Special Needs” proclamation, Darakjian had come to give an overview of the County’s services for individuals with special needs and to present his company, which provides support and services for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Prelate commended Darakjian’s commitment to helping individuals with special needs achieve a better life and future and offered a number of opportunities for him to present his work to our community in the coming weeks and months.

Prelate Mardirossian also took the opportunity to convey his blessings to Kassakhian, who is a candidate for Glendale City Council in the March 3rd elections.