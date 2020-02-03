Pianist Nara Avetisyan to Perform at Fresno State

FRESNO—Nara Avetisyan will perform a recital as part of the “Young Armenian Talent” series of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series at California State University, Fresno. The performance will take place on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus, located at 5241 N Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93740. Avetisyan will be performing works by Händel, Zakarian, Granados, Babadjanian, and Prokofiev.

The concert is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State and the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation.

Born in Yerevan to an artistic family, Nara Avetisyan is currently completing her Doctorate in Piano Performance at Stony Brook University in New York. Prize winner at competitions in the United States, Armenia, Italy, Greece, and Lithuania, she has garnered accolades for her performances as recitalist, soloist with orchestras, and chamber music partner at concert halls in Vienna, Munich, Geneva, London, Monaco, São Paulo, Sochi, Boston, and Los Angeles.

General tickets for the Concert are available for $25 per person, for seniors at $18 per person, and students $5 per person. Ticket reservations for the Concert may be made online or by calling 559.278.2337.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus). For more information please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 559.278.2669 or visit Fresno State’s Armenia Studies Program website.