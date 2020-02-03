ARS Javakhk Fund Committee Gala, Public Forum Set for March

The Armenian Relief Society Western Region’s Javakhk Fund Committee looks forward to welcoming the Chairperson of the Central Javakhk Fund, Ivan Ardhaljian, to the Western Region.

Ivan Ardhaljian, a mechanical engineer from Boston, has been the energy manager and head engineer at Armenia’s Zvartnots Airport since 2010.

As in every year, the ARS Javakhk Fund has declared the month of March as “Javakhk Awareness Month,” during which the committee will place substantial focus on community, educational, and fundraising events for ARS projects in Javakhk. These efforts will continue to help raise awareness on the plight of Armenians living in Javakhk and the importance of the region through a national perspective.

The ARS Javakhk Fund helps provide socio-economic and humanitarian assistance to Armenians in the region. The ARS Javakhk Fund continues to sponsor three youth centers in Javakhk and strives to bring much-needed attention, socio-economic assistance, and additional programs aimed at advancing education, cultural awareness, health care, and more.

In an effort to secure funds for the reconstruction, maintenance, and expenses of the youth centers, the ARS Javakhk Fund committee invites you to its annual fundraising banquet on Friday, March 20 at the Legacy Banquet Hall, located at 6410 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91201.

Additionally, the committee will host a public forum at the Glendale Youth Center, located at 211 W Chestnut St, Glendale, CA 91204, on Sunday, March 22 with Ardhaljian as the guest speaker.

Led by the principle that “Supporting Javakhk is Our Duty,” the ARS Javakhk Fund has been actively working since 2001 through various educational, fundraising, and community-wide efforts to engage Armenians in the Diaspora to lend assistance to fellow Armenians in Javakhk.

For sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact the ARS Regional Headquarters at 818.500.1343 or office@arswestusa.org.