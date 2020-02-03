ANCA Glendale Seeks Canvassers to Assist ‘Get Out The Vote’ Effort

GLENDALE—In the run-up to the March elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter is hiring motivated individuals to assist with Glendale-area canvassing.

ANCA Glendale’s HyeVotes campaign aims to educate voters and motivate them to get to the polls. Individuals interested in this paid position can email their resume to admin@ancaglendale.org. In addition to paid positions, the HyVotes campaign is also looking for individuals interested in volunteering.

The deadline to submit a resume is Saturday, February 15th.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.