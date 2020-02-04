ARF Armenia Chairman Visits Fresno, San Francisco

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan on January 30 and 31 visited Fresno and San Francisco where he met with community and organizational members to brief them about the party’s activities in Armenia and to become acquainted with community life in the Western United States.

Saghatelyan arrived in Fresno on January 30 accompanied by ARF Western U.S. Central Committee member Koko Topalian and was met by Fresno ARF Tehlirian chapter chairman Raffy Chekherdemian who took the visiting guest on a tour of the city’s Armenian landmarks.

The first stop was the Masis-Ararat Armenian cemetery where Saghatelyan paid homage to Armenian national hero Soghomon Tehlirian at his monument. He then visited the grave of renowned Armenian-American writer William Saroyan. He also visited William Saroyan Theater in downtown Fresno.

Later that evening, Saghatelyan met with the members of the ARF Soghomon Tehlirian chapter. He presented an informative overview of the status of the ARF in Armenia, the party’s relations with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, as well as other political players in Armenia.

During a question and answer session, Saghatelyan diligently responded to all questions, providing more insight on the challenges facing Armenia and the work undertaken by the ARF to advance issues in Armenia and Artsakh.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee members Garo Madenlian and Hrair Garabedian were also on hand during this meeting.

On January 31, Saghatelyan traveled to San Francisco where he was welcomed by ARF Western U.S. Central Committee member Rosdom Aintablian and chairpersons of the ARF San Francisco Kristapor San Jose Sardarabad chapters Khatchig Tazian and Maral Boursalian, who were joined by members of their respective chapters.

Saghatelyan met with members of the two local ARF chapters at the St. Gregory Armenian Church hall in downtown San Francisco where he provided a detailed briefing regarding the political situation in Armenia, ARF’s activities and policies in the homeland, and emphasized the importance of continuing to work together to help improve the situation in Armenia. A discussion followed the presentation.