Hayastan All Armenia Fund, Health for Armenia Foundation Sign MOU

Hayastan All Armenian Fund and Health for Armenia Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the implementation of the healthcare programs drafted and conducted by the foundation and to to raise funds for the implementation of the project through the HAAF’s crowdfunding website.

The crowdfunding platform was specifically created to support this project, as the collected funds will be directed to its implementation.

Health for Armenia Foundation will ensure that the doctors and nurses have a continuous presence in remote villages and cities, which will allow health care providers to have stable relationships with local communities and create a sustainable model of high quality healthcare for Armenia by empowering and enhancing the scope of practice of nurses. In partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Foundation will be scaled to cover all areas of Armenia with lack of basic health providers.

Hayastan All Armenian Fund has implemented numerous healthcare projects throughout Armenia. There are 75 medical centers constructed or renovated by the HAAF. Since 2015, Hayastan All Armenian fund and Armenia Fund U.S. have been partnering with the Adventist Health Glendale medical team to organize their visit to Armenia, which aims at improving the local healthcare sector. Through this program, the Diaspora will have the opportunity to engage in the strengthening of rural medicine in Armenia, while remote areas of Armenia will be fertile grounds for innovative ideas that will transform. Throughout the years, thousands of consultations and surgeries have been performed and modern medical equipment and medicine have been provided to the hospitals of both Armenia and Artsakh.

The mission of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund is to create an all Armenian network with a sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh as well as worldwide Armenian communities, based on common identity.