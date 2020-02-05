CHA HPMC Celebrates Topping Out, Beam Signing Ceremony

CHA HPMC and Skanska team celebrate the event with a group photo Robert Allen, Present & Chief Executive Officer at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center gives an opening speech to employees and partners from Skanska team From the left: Joung Lee, MD (CHA HPMC), Harold Newton, VP of Operations (CHA HPMC), Angelie Gaweco, Chief Finance Officer (CHA HPMC), Robert Allen, President & CEO (CHA HPMC), Mayglora Anderson, Director of Risk Management (CHA HPMC), Jennifer McReynolds, VP of Quality (CHA HPMC), Ray Hahn, Global Group Chief Operating Officer (CHA Health Systems), Yongseok Kim, CEO (CHA Health Systems), Boris Kwak (CHA Health Systems), Jamie Chang, MD, Clinical Chief Operations Officer (CHA HPMC), and Jason Williams , Chief Technology Officer (CHA HPMC) Dr. Jorge Minor, MD, at CHA HPMC signs the beam with a smile CHA HPMC employee signs the beam with a smile

New Patient Tower Will Create Job Opportunities and More Space for Care

LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a hospital that is a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, held a topping out and beam signing ceremony to celebrate a significant milestone, the structural completion of the new patient tower. The event was held on the morning of Tuesday, February 4.

Topping out is a construction tradition used to commemorate the installation of the final piece of steelwork on large construction projects. More than 500 people – hospital leaders, employees, staff, physicians, and construction team members – cheered as the final steel beam and a tree were placed atop the steel structure adorned with the American flag, which will become the hospital’s new inpatient tower.

“We have made, and continue to make, remarkable leaps to deliver state-of-art care and innovative programs at CHA HPMC. The new Patient Tower will be an additional element and the onset of infusing our corporate CHA Health Systems’ rich resources in research and innovations to create a plethora of care programs and services, using cutting-edge therapies in partnership with nationally and world renowned physicians,” said Robert Allen, CHA HPMC President and Chief Executive Officer.

The hospital first broke ground on the new five-story patient tower – part of a three-phase, $400 million upgrade – in May 2018. Equipped with the latest technology, the new patient tower will house an expanded emergency department, NICU with specialists from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, state-of-the-art labor and delivery rooms, and more private patient rooms – slated for completion in 2021. Along with the campus expansion, strategic plans are in place to recruit world-class specialists in various areas, to fulfill the CHA Health System’s commitment to provide the highest quality care to the entire Los Angeles community and beyond.

“After today, we start wrapping the building to get it ready for the hospital interior, which will take another year and a half,” noted Alan. “In the future, we will be expanding our medical office facilities, as well as improving our seismic facilities.”

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 500 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 25 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 30 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information, visit CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s website.