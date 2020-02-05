Greg Hosharian, Armenian Pops Ensemble Present ‘Acoustic Fusion’

Amid growing excitement, Greg Hosharian and the Armenian Pops Ensemble will present “Acoustic Fusion,” a jazz, rock, Armenian, and classical fusion of original compositions and original arrangements. The performance will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. at Live House Hollywood, located at 1534 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles 90028.

This much-anticipated concert is the first of many in the “Ensemble Series,” which will feature a smaller ensemble by Maestro Hosharian and the members of the Armenian Pops Orchestra. The evening will also celebrate the album release of Hosharian’s new music and arrangements. Anna Kachikyan from The Armenian Report will be featured as Special Guest Host.

All proceeds from the concert & album release will benefit the Edward Hosharian Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in honor of Greg’s father, the late Maestro Edward Hosharian. The goal of the Foundation is to promote music awareness, as well as the study and appreciation of music, by providing annual financial assistance to college students of Armenian descent who study music performance or composition and who share the same passion for music as the late Maestro Hosharian.

Get ready to be fused from one style of music to another as Greg Hosharian and the Armenian Pops Ensemble take you on a musical journey! And don’t forget to Uber, as there will be a full bar.

Tickets are General Admission / Standing Room Only and can be purchased for $50.