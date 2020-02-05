105-Year-Old Italian National Applies for Armenian Citizenship

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Nurhan Yusupovich, a 105-year-old Italian citizen, wants to acquire Armenian citizenship, Head of the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of Armenia Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan told Armenpress.
“Nurhan was born in 1915 in Western Armenia. Now, he is 105-years-old and is an Italian citizen. He wants to get Armenian citizenship,” Bichakhchyan said, adding that they made exclusions and received the necessary documents from his house. “We wish him longevity and health.”
