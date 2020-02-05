Birthright Armenia’s AYOlingo among ‘Top Apps to Download’

Birthright Armenia launched a language app to teach Eastern Armenian last year with its first 30 modules, and already it is getting recognized as the go-to app to learn Armenian. AYOlingo found a place on the top apps to download before traveling to Armenia by Absolute Armenia. If you have not yet downloaded the app, you can do so here.

AYOlingo now has 10 new modules focusing on topics like art, travel, shopping, tourism, nature, health, communications, entertainment, and more. The app brings you the easiest way to learn the Eastern Armenian language. With this free app, you can learn how to read, write, listen and speak Eastern Armenian with as little as 10 minutes a day. Working through the lessons and modules, your Armenian will improve by using this language learning app. AYOlingo covers the basics all the way to conversations.