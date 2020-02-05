Prime Minister, President Discuss Domestic, Foreign Policy Priorities

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian met Tuesday to discuss some of the ongoing domestic and foreign policy priorities, in what has become a regular occurrence for the two leaders of Armenia.

Among those priorities was the heated standoff between Pashinyan’s government and the country’s Constitutional Court, the resignation of whose chairman, Hrayr Tovmasyan, has become point of contention for the government.

“Our discussions have focused on the need to implement institutional reforms in our country in order to formulate the logic of strategic management. I believe that we are just entering such a stage in 2020, and we will continue to keep in the spotlight the development of a system of checks and balances while implementing institutional reforms,” Pashinyan told Sarkissian in comments publicized by both offices ahead of a one-on-one meeting.

“You have responded to the situation around the Constitutional Court, or the crisis, to put it otherwise, and I hope that today we will exchange views about this issue,” Pashinyan told Sarkissian.

“What you said about the establishment of well-balanced institutions is very important, because sustainable development cannot be achieved without it,” Sarkissian said in response to Pashinyan.

The president also said he would brief the prime minister about his trips to the Persian Gulf countries, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and Israel, where he attended the Holocaust Day commemorations events.

Pashinyan reflected on Armenia’s economic strides and offered projections about further advancement in 2020.