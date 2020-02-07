L.A. County Women and Girls Initiative Announces Art Competition

Los Angeles County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. On August 6, 2019, the LA County Board of Supervisors introduced a motion directing the Women and Girls Initiative to collaborate with the Department of Arts and Culture to commission artists to create commemorative artworks for the Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Arts and Culture is proud to hereby invite its creative community to reflect on the centennial, celebrate the achievements of the suffragists, and place the movement in a larger historical context. LA-based artists are welcome to submit their qualifications, including a letter of interest, resume, images, and annotated image list to be considered for the final award.

Final awards of $4,000 each will be offered to a maximum of five artists. Selected artworks will be accessioned into the County’s Civic Art Collection, framed and installed in the LA County Board of Supervisors and Arts and Culture offices. There is no entry fee. The deadline for the application is Monday, February 17.

Additionally, the original artworks will be fabricated by Arts and Culture into 18”x24” posters for distribution throughout all 34 LA County departments, and duplicated into a limited run of LA County Library cards.

Submittal materials must include the following components in the below mentioned order:

Resume including name, mailing address, phone number(s), email, web page (if applicable), and bio. Resume should not exceed three pages. A maximum one-page letter of interest addressing your artistic practice, sources of inspiration, why this project interests you, and how you plan to celebrate women’s empowerment and equity in the final artworks. Up to five images of your relevant work. An annotated image list that indicates title, date, medium, dimensions, and brief project description of the maximum five images submitted (maximum 100 characters).

The required method for submitting materials for this RFQ is through WeTransfer.

Wetransfer Instructions:

Resume, letter of interest, and annotated image list must be saved as a PDF document. Images must be saved as a single PDF or Powerpoint document. Individual images that are not compiled into a single pdf or Powerpoint document will not be accepted and your application will be considered incomplete. Save your application materials in a single folder. Name your folder using the following naming convention: FirstInitialLastName-Application (example: JJones-Application). If you are applying as a collective, use your collective’s name instead of FirstInitialLastName (example: JonesStudio-Application). Submit your application file or folder through Wetransfer.com to MMorris@arts.lacounty.gov.

Please submit additional questions about the competition to Civic Art Project Manager Marah Morris at 213.202.5923 or MMorris@arts.lacounty.gov before February 7 at 5 p.m. PST.

Responses to additional questions will be posted on the Arts and Culture website on February 12.