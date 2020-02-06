ARF Armenia Chairman Visits Prelacy

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian on Wednesday welcomed Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia Chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who was accompanied by ARF Western U.S. Central Committee members Garo Ispenjian and Hrayr Garabetian.

Joining the Prelate were Prelacy Vicar-General Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Religious Council Chair Very Rev. Muron Aznikian, Executive Council Chair Garo Eshgian, Archpriest Nareg Pehlivanian, and Prelacy Chancellor Knar Kortoshian.

The Prelate welcomed Saghatelyan and wished him continued success in his mission and responsibilities. Eshgian expressed a wish for more such visits and also conveyed well wishes while reaffirming the Prelacy’s solidarity to the prosperity of Armenia and Artsakh.

Saghatelyan expressed thanks for the warm welcome and focused his subsequent remarks on the historic role of the Armenian Church in nation-building, particularly on the crucial role and mission of the Holy See of Cilicia in the Diaspora.

The visit also afforded the opportunity for an exchange of information on the work that is carried out by the Prelacy and matters in Armenia relating to the economy, education, national values, citizenship, advancements in quality of life, abating the rate of emigration, and the like. Attendees stressed the importance of serving with a sense of duty and awareness, strengthening Armenia-Diaspora collaboration and mutual support, continuing the demands for our rights and the process of nation-building.

The Prelate presented a memento to Saghatelyan at the conclusion of the visit and once again wished him success.