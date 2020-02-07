Educator Dr. Alina Dorian to Emcee ARS Gala

GLENDALE—Accomplished educator and public health advocate, Dr. Alina Dorian will headline the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA’s Annual Gala. Billed as “110 Years Strong,” the Gala will highlight the ARS’ activities both globally and locally. The highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, February 29 at the Glendale Hilton, located at 100 W. Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202.

Dr. Dorian is the ideal person to Emcee the Gala on the theme of “strong.” She is Head of School at Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School which serves 500 students, the Associate Dean for Public Health Practice and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health, and serves on the Los Angeles County Public Health Commission. For the last 25 years, Dr. Dorian has been working in Armenia and Artsakh, authoring the country’s first National Health Plan and receiving a “Medal of Gratitude” from former President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan for her substantial contributions to the reconstruction and development of the country’s healthcare system.

With approximately 1,200 members and 24 chapters, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA plays an instrumental role in the Armenian Relief Society, which marks its 110th Anniversary in 2020. Since its establishment in 1984, the region contributes substantially to advancing the pan-Armenian programs of the organization. Chapters were founded in the Western United States starting in 1915 and have continued to contribute to the Armenian reality in all aspects throughout community and national life.

Founded in the United States in 1910, the Armenian Relief Society is the largest and oldest Armenian women’s humanitarian and philanthropic organization in the world. It is an independent, non-governmental, and non-sectarian philanthropic organization, which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and the community at large. The Armenian Relief Society is present in 27 countries internationally with over 15,000 members globally, a majority of whom are women.

The gala will open with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 7 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m. For ticket information, sponsorships, and candle donors, contact the ARS Regional Headquarters at 818.500.1343 or office@arswestusa.org.