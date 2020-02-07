ACTION ALERT: ANCA Urges Congress to Fully Fund Artsakh De-Mining

Ask your Senators and Representative to Support Targeted Armenia and Artsakh Foreign Aid Priorities

With U.S. assistance for Artsakh de-mining under attack like never before, the Armenian National Committee of America requires the community’s help to ensure that the Fiscal Year 2021 foreign aid bill saves this life-saving program.

Take action now to ask your U.S. legislators to support the following three provisions:

A “hard earmark” appropriating no less than $10,000,000 for Artsakh, to fully fund the HALO Trust’s life-saving de-mining work and meet other desperate humanitarian needs.

A “hard earmark” appropriating no less than $90,000,000 for Armenia, to reinforce Armenia’s progress and strengthen Armenia’s political, economic, and military partnerships with the United States.

A prohibition on funds to Azerbaijan until it stops attacking Armenia and Artsakh.

Sharing your foreign aid priorities will only take a few minutes but will make a lasting impact for Armenia and Artsakh.

To send a free ANCA WebMail to your Senators and Representative, simply type in your name, address, email, and phone number, and click “Load Messages.” Then, please review and revise the sample letters and click “Send Messages.” Contact your Senators and Representative now!