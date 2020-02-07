Funeral Notice: Zakar Tchorbajian

ZAKAR TCHORBAJIAN
Born on September 20, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Zakar Tchorbajian, who passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Marie Tchorbajian
Son, George and Shogher Chorbajian and children, Areni and Nareh
Daughter, Sonia and Zaven Kilissian and children, George and Tsoler
Daughter, Liza and Patrick Baghdassarian and son, Peter
Sister-in-law, Arpie Tchorbajian and family
Sister, Vartoug Boyajian and family
Sister, Victoria Ekserjian and family (Canada)
Sister, Sossy and Garo Kalfayan and family
Sister, Araksi Tchorbajian (Lebanon)
Sister-in-law, Never Minassian and family (Australia)
Sister-in-law, Sirvart Shirinian and family (Australia)
And the entire Tchorbajian, Tchaparian, Kilissian, Baghdassarian, Barsamian, Manoukian, Ghougasian, Jinian, Taslankian, Altebarmakian, Minassian, Mazmanian, Shirinian, Varian, Haroutiounian, Kahgejian, Seferian, Bedirian and Der Khatchadourian families and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen “Yeghpayr Zakar Tchorbajian” Education Fund, 2324 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90041.
