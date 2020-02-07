Funeral Notice: Zakar Tchorbajian

ZAKAR TCHORBAJIAN

Born on September 20, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Zakar Tchorbajian, who passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Marie Tchorbajian

Son, George and Shogher Chorbajian and children, Areni and Nareh

Daughter, Sonia and Zaven Kilissian and children, George and Tsoler

Daughter, Liza and Patrick Baghdassarian and son, Peter

Sister-in-law, Arpie Tchorbajian and family

Sister, Vartoug Boyajian and family

Sister, Victoria Ekserjian and family (Canada)

Sister, Sossy and Garo Kalfayan and family

Sister, Araksi Tchorbajian (Lebanon)

Sister-in-law, Never Minassian and family (Australia)

Sister-in-law, Sirvart Shirinian and family (Australia)

And the entire Tchorbajian, Tchaparian, Kilissian, Baghdassarian, Barsamian, Manoukian, Ghougasian, Jinian, Taslankian, Altebarmakian, Minassian, Mazmanian, Shirinian, Varian, Haroutiounian, Kahgejian, Seferian, Bedirian and Der Khatchadourian families and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen “Yeghpayr Zakar Tchorbajian” Education Fund, 2324 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90041.