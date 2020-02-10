ANCA-WR Endorses Scott Schmerelson for LAUSD

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has endorsed Scott Schmerelson for Los Angeles Unified School Board, District 3.

The endorsement followed a meeting between Board member Schmerelson and representatives of the ANCA Western Region Board of Directors, as well as members of ANCA Western Region Education Committee.

“Over the years, Mr. Schmerelson has been immensely supportive of continuing the education on the Armenian Genocide and expanding its coverage in Los Angeles District schools,” remarked ANCA-WR Board Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “He has been helpful in organizing professional development workshops for teachers about the Armenian Genocide and over the years has stood shoulder to shoulder with our community on Armenian issues.”

Board member Scott Schmerelson represents the Third District of Los Angeles Unified School District, which encompasses San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Van Nuys, Reseda, Lake, and North Hollywood, among other areas.

“I am highly honored to be endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region, an organization which represents the Armenian children, parents, educators, and community all through the western United States. They fight for the rights of all children in our district, not just Armenian students. They provide excellent professional development for our teachers and administrators that focus on a curriculum that recognizes that we all matter and contribute to having a well-educated and informed community.”

During the meeting, Schmerelson also expressed his commitment to continuing to represent the Armenian students of the Third District, and making sure that teachers have the resources available to teach about the Armenian Genocide. He also spoke about the importance of equipping teachers of LAUSD with knowledge and understanding about the Armenian Genocide through professional development workshops.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.