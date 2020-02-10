Siobhan Nash-Marshall to Lecture on ‘Christians In Need’ Efforts in Artsakh

The Christians In Need Foundation, in collaboration with the Ararat Foundation, will host two public lectures by Siobhan Nash-Marshall. Organized with the help of the Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church-Pasadena, the ARPA Institute, the American-Armenian Family Association Inc., and the Mashdots College, the first presentation, titled “Faith & Love – Mission to Artsakh,” will be held on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church, located at 339 S Santa Anita Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107. The second presentation, “Faith & Artsakh – Protecting the Borders of the West,” will be held on Sunday, February 23 at 2 p.m. at Merdinian School’s Aram and Anahis D. Boulghourjian Hall, located at 13330 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.

Siobhan Nash-Marshall is the Vice-President of the CINF, a non-profit organization that has been serving Christian communities throughout the Middle and Near East since its founding in 2014. In 2017, at the request of the Artsakh government, CINF sent its first American educators to Artsakh to lead courses in English, Logic, and Ethics. An experienced educator, Siobhan Nash-Marshall holds the Mary T. Clark Chair of Christian Philosophy at Manhattanville College, where she personally trained 2017 American teachers. Since then, CINF’s Artsakh initiative has grown from a handful of students to almost 300 in 2019. In 2020, CINF’s courses will again grow, this time to include vocational courses taught by Italian master craftsmen. 2020 courses will begin this coming March.

CINF’s programs in Artsakh have been incredibly successful. Artsakh’s general public, educators, and government officials have all praised CINF’s courses and other initiatives. In the words of the Rector of Mesrob Mashtots University in Stepanakert, “It is beyond doubt that the activity the CINF carries out in Artsakh brings only positive results to the life and development of the people of Artsakh.” CINF is officially partnered with the major universities in Stepanakert, as well as several Artsakh Ministries committed to working with the Artsakhtsi.

“Faith & Love – Mission to Artsakh” and “Faith In Artsakh – Protecting the Borders of the West” will discuss these activities and more. More importantly, the presentation will focus upon the importance of Artsakh and why we must make every effort to defend it.

Admission to both presentations is free of charge and the public is encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be offered after the presentations. For more information, call 818.303.5566.