Armenians in China Show Support for Wuhan in Battle against Coronavirus

HONG KONG—The Armenian Community of Hong Kong and China released a touching video to show its support for China in its battle against the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia. The video showcases Armenian community members, including numerous children, living in various cities in China sending their encouragements to the Chinese people and authorities, who have taken unprecedented steps to stop the virus. The video, produced in Armenia, also features Armenian students studying Chinese at the Confucius Institute in Yerevan.

“We want to show to our Chinese friends that the Armenian nation is always here to support them, not only in good times but in more challenging times as well,” remarked President of the Armenian Community of Hong Kong and China Henri Arslanian.

The video, titled “#ArmeniansWithChina – Armenians Supporting China in its Fight against the Coronavirus” is available on YouTube and will be shared across Chinese and Western social media platforms with the hashtags #ArmeniansWithChina and #WeAreChina.

The Armenian community has been helping China in various ways since the start of the NCP outbreak. A group of volunteers, including students at the Confucius Institute in Yerevan, collected and donated over 10,000 face masks and gloves to China, which were all sent from Yerevan last week.

The Armenian Community of China, also known as ChinaHay, has been growing tremendously in recent years. Its members mainly live in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Anyone interested in learning more about the community can do so by visiting the community’s Facebook page.