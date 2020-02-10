AEF to Host Fourth Annual Oratorical Contest

In adherence to its long-standing tradition of supporting educational programs for local Armenian students, the Armenian Educational Foundation is hosting its Fourth Annual Oratorical Contest following three successful years. The public speaking competition will take place at the Chevy Chase Country Club, located at 3067 E Chevy Chase Dr., Glendale, CA 91206 on Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m.

Two students will participate from each of the five Southern California Armenian high schools, one in the Armenian language contest and the other in the English language contest. The schools participating in the competition this year include A.G.B.U Manoogian-Demirdjian School, A.G.B.U. Vatche and Tamar Manoukian School, Armenian Mesrobian School, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School, and Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School.

AEF is pleased to have a distinguished panel of judges, including Ellina Abovian (News Reporter, KTLA 5), Mher Baghdasaryan (TV Host and Journalist, PanArmenian TV), Dr. Peter Cowe, Ph.D. (Professor, University of California, Los Angeles Dept. of Near Eastern Languages & Cultures), Armen Hovannisian, Esq. (Founding Executive and Three Term Chairman of the Armenian Bar Association), Dr. Hrach Martirosyan, Ph.D. (Armenian Linguist and Lecturer, Dept. of Near Eastern Languages & Cultures, UCLA), and Lory Tatoulian (Writer and Actor).

“AEF has such a significant global impact, providing the opportunity for educational advancement for so many students both here and abroad. We are proud to be part of a program that promotes critical thinking and public speaking, and allows our students to refine a skillset that will be invaluable to their future success,” remarked Lara Petrossian and Kristina Kheshvadjian, AEF Oratorical Committee Co-Chairs.

AEF was established in 1950 to provide financial support to Armenian students and Armenian educational institutions and programs in Armenia, Artsakh and the diaspora. All AEF programs are planned and executed by volunteers with minimal overhead – assuring donors that their contribution is used directly towards the program they support.

