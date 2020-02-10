Armenia Women’s National Soccer Team Holds First Training Session

Armenia now has a women’s national soccer team, which will be coached by Manuk Sargsyan. The team recently held its first three-day training in Yerevan, with a total of 28 players invited to participate in the training session, which was held from February 7 to 9 at the FFA Technical Center.

The soccer players represented only the Armenian league, but players from abroad are also expected to be invited in the future.

“We now have the basis on which we can build our future work. We also have U-17 and U-19 teams, where we implement the same program in order to prepare the players for the national team,” remarked Head Coach Manuk Sargsyan. “These are the first steps,” he added, voicing confidence that better results will be achieved and the team will become more competitive.